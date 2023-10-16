Brittany Kathleen Atkins Published 4:19 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

LAMBTOWN – Brittany Kathleen Atkins, age 26, died early Saturday morning, October 14, 2023, in Adel, Cook County, Georgia. Funeral services will be held for Brittany on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bay Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Brittany was born in Americus, Georgia to Samantha Ann Black and her father John Daniel Atkins. She is also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Allen Dean, and her paternal grandfather John Daniel Howell.

She graduated from Crisp County High School with honors. She was co-owner, along with her fiancée, of Black Creek Towing and Off Road Recovery. She was a member of Church of the Eleven22 in Orange Park, Florida.

Brittany was known for her selflessness. She always went above and beyond to help others. She would give anyone the shirt off of her back if needed. She had a bubbly personality and was dedicated to her family, serving as the glue that held them together. Her son was her world and she often stated that “he was the best thing that happened to her.

She is survived by her mother Samantha Ann Black and her husband Robert Lee of Cordele; her father John Daniel Atkins; her son Colton Rhett Leach of Lambtown; and her fiancée Colton Leach of Lambtown. Also surviving Brittany are her siblings Billy R. Cook, Jr. of Cordele, Devin Leigh Atkins of LaGrange, Georgia, Robin Lynn Carter of Cordele, Courtney Sonia Cook of Cordele, Sierra Nicole Cook of Cordele, and Kaylee Cheyenne Atkins of LaGrange. Her maternal grandmother Patricia Johnson Dean of Cordele and her paternal grandmother Lena Kathleen Britt of Pitts also survive her.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.