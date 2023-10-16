City Commission Meeting Agenda for October 17, 2023 Published 8:11 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Staff Reports

AMENDED AGENDA

CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM

October 17, 2023

The Honorable Joshua Deriso Chairman

The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard – Ward 1

The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. – Vice Chair – Ward 2

The Honorable Isaac H. Owens – Ward 3

The Honorable Wesley Rainey – Ward 4

REGULAR MEETING

9:00 AM

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE

ROLL CALL

AGENDA ITEMS FOR CONSIDERATION

1. Discussion of the appointment of Ethics Officer

2. Discussion of the City’s Form of Government

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – October 17, 2023

APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – October 3, 2023

APPROVAL OF CALLED MEETING MINUTES – October 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM

APPROVAL OF CALLED MEETING MINUTES – October 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM

PUBLIC HEARING

1. ARTICLE II. DEFINITION AND INTERPRETATIONS; ARTICLE VI. USE

PROVISIONS BY DISTRICT: Section 660.3 Area regulations: Maximum Height:

45 ft.

JONES CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

This request is for a variance to accommodate a 135-foot Bucket Elevator height

structure. The City Codes’ regulations maximum building height is forty-five (45) feet.

Jones Construction Company is proposing to construct a processing tower as follows:

(70’ height of Bin Structure; 92’ height of Silos; and the maximum height of a 135-foot

Bucket Elevator (vertical conveyors). The construction of a process Tower structure will

be used for Cement Manufacturing.

The site consists of Ninety-Six plus (96.92) acres and is zoned (HI), Heavy

Industrial District. The Peach State Packaging LLC is the property owner and Jones

Construction Company is the applicant.

SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: No request

SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM: No Request

DEPARTMENT HEADS GOALS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

1. Finance Director

2. Fire Chief

3. Housing and Urban Development Director

4. Human Resource Director

5. Municipal Court

6. Police Chief/Codes

7. Public Works Director

8. UC&T Director

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Recognition of Employees – Cancer Survivors

2. Consider and Approve an Event Permit – Fall Worship Festival: Family Event on

October 28, 2023, 4 – 8 PM at the corner of 1st Street and 15th Avenue. Sponsored by

Glenn Jarrett, 313 Dorough Rd. N. Cordele, GA. Please block off the 700 Block of 15th

Avenue, between 1st Street and Hickory Avenue. Approved by Police Chief Heard on

October 12, 2023.

3. Consider and Approve an Event Permit – Suicide Awareness by The Legacy Group,

Community Clubhouse, 108 East 15th Avenue, Cordele, GA, October 28, 2023, 10:00

AM until 3:00 PM. Approved by Police Chief Heard on October 12, 2023.

4. Consider and Approve an Event – Cordele Rail Fan Festival: Sponsored by Cordele

Main Street, 105 East 9th Avenue, November 11, 2023, 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

Approved by Police Chief Heard on October 12, 2023.

5. Consider and Approve an Event Permit – Family Christmas Event: Organizers are

Cordele Main Street and Empire Dance. November 25, 2023, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, 119 W

11th Avenue. They have their own barricades. Approved by Polce Chief Heard on

October 13, 2023.

6. Consider and Approve a request for a variance from Jones Construction Company to

construct a Processing Tower that will accommodate 70’ height of Bin Structure; 92’

height of Silos; and a 135-foot Bucket Elevator.

7. Discuss and Consider Approval of the Solid Waste Agreement with Express Disposal.

8. Discussion of Appointment to Board of Zoning Appeals.

9. Consider and Approve Bridging the Gap Educational Services, Inc (BGES), as the new

tenant of the facility located at 212 N. 2nd Street, beginning January, 2024.

10. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

11. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

12. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)

13. ADJOURNMENT

WORK SESSION

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – October 17, 2023

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Discussion – Gas Services

2. Discussion – Property Taxes

3. Discussion – Public Safety Committee

a. Frequency of Meetings

b. In-Person and Via Zoom

4. ADJOURNMENT