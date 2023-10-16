Crisp County Power Raises $6,500 for Crisp Regional Oncology Published 2:46 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Crisp County Power Commission hosted their 1st Annual Golf Tournament at Georgia Veterans State Park Golf Course. The golf tournament was to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness with money going to Crisp Regional’s Oncology Department. “Many thanks to our Players and Sponsors, with your contributions to this event, we were able to raise over $6500 dollars. We look forward to growing this charitable event and being able to give back to our community for years to come. We hope to see you at the tee box this time next year.” said a member of the Crisp County Power Commission.

Sponsors of the event included: Three’s Company, Southern FiberWorx, Lowe Electric Supply Company, and Noel Williams, Jr.