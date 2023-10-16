Empire Studio Student Celebrates a Win at Georgia National Fair Published 8:42 am Monday, October 16, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Empire Dance and Performing Arts Studio had a reason to celebrate this past weekend (October 14, 2023) as one of their own students won the first ever Georgia National Fair Idol. “Yesterday was a moment of pure pride for us, feeling like proud mama bears, watching Zoe’ Jarrett take the stage with incredible confidence and captivate the audience.” Zoe was competing against over 25 individuals with most being older than her.

Not only did Zoe win the competition but she also secured an audition with an Executive Producer of American Idol.

Zoe has been apart of Empire Studio for over 7 years, they said that, “her hard work, love for her peers, and dedication to her students shine through. She’s not only talented, but also empowers everyone around her, making her a perfect embodiment of what Empire stands for. Her beauty radiates both inside and out.”

Check out her performance below: