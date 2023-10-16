Shemara Fields named Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Tech Crisp County Center Published 2:53 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Staff Reports

Shemara Fields of Vienna is joining South Georgia Technical College as an Administrative Assistant on the Crisp County Campus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. She will report to Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Michele McGowan on the Crisp County Center campus.

Fields is a graduate of Dooly County High School and has been employed as the Store Manager of Rue 21 for the past year and a half. She has worked with that company for approximately six years. She moved up from the Assistant Store Manager position and the Sales Associate/Cashier position. She also has experience as an assistant store manager at Lady Footlocker.

As an Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Technical College, Fields will greet visitors and or students and provide secretarial and clerical duties for the administration. She will serve as a liaison between the program/administrative/ technical operation and clients. She will also utilize a variety of software to produce documents, spreadsheets, visual aids, and promotional materials. She will be responsible for maintaining filing, record-keeping systems, and receiving, recording and reconciling payments as well as other duties as assigned.