Crisp County High School Students went to Six Flags Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Staff Reports

Crisp County High School’s FBLA Club attended the annual Fall Rally at Six Flags on Oct. 2, 2023. Upon arrival at the park, the members and advisors participated in a motivational session led by the Georgia FBLA State Executive Council. They motivated members to stay on track to reach their FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) goals this year! FBLA members from all over Georgia rallied and showed off their spirit at the amusement park. Afterwards, members enjoyed lunch and ice cream in the park and spent the afternoon riding roller coasters. Members were accompanied by FBLA Advisors Cory Ward and Ashley Johnson.