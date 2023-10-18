Fletcher Completes Eagle Scout Project Published 8:01 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Staff Reports

Wesley Fletcher, a Life Scout in Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270, has completed his Eagle Scout Service project, a drop box for flags that need to be properly retired.

The flag drop box will be located at the Cordele Boy Scout Hut, 1101 South 3rd Street in Cordele. Anyone with an old, tattered, torn, or dirty flag is encouraged to leave it in the box. The Scouts will take care of it.

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 holds two flag retirements a year, one on Memorial Day and one on Veterans Day. The next one is scheduled for Monday, November 13 at 6:30 pm at the Hut. The public is cordially invited.