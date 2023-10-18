Troop 270 Participates in Camporee Published 8:13 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Staff Reports

Members of Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 participated in the annual South Georgia Council Camporee at Camp Osborn on September 29-October 1, 2023. A Camporee brings together Troops from all over the 28-county area covered by the Council.

Scouts Simon Baker, Jacob Frost, and Cody Ngo were supported on the trip by Troop Committee Chair Terry Fennell, ASM Britt Brinson, and Troop Committee Member Gene Baker.

On Saturday, the boys competed against members from about a dozen other Troops. Though, we had the cmallest contingent of Scouts, our boys finished Second Overall for the event. Out of five specific events, the guys finished second in the Compass Challenge, second in the Knot Relay, and third in the Hot Isotope Transfer Game.

At Saturday night’s campfire program, Jacob and Simon were called out for the Order of the Arrow (OA), Scouting’s National Honor Society. The boys will have to complete an Ordeal in either October or February in order to be inducted into the Withlacoochee Lodge of the OA.