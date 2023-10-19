Reward for Bibb County Escaped Felons Rise to $73K Published 9:16 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Staff Reports

October 16, 2023

Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Detention Center Inmate Escapees

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center. The inmates fled from the detention center through a damaged day room window and a cut fence. A blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the location and helped the inmates flee at 3:00 a.m., Monday.

The inmates are 52-year-old Joey Fournier. Fournier is a white male with gray hair, and blue eyes, is five feet and nine inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He was being held in the Bibb County detention center for Murder.

The second inmate is 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson. Anderson is a black male with dreads, five feet and nine inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He was being held for Aggravated Assault.

The third inmate is 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell. Barnwell is a black male with braids, five feet nine inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He was being detained for the United States Marshals.

The fourth inmate is 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes. Stokes is a black male, with black hair, five feet seven inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He was being detained for Possession of a Firearm, and Drug Trafficking.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of the inmates or the vehicle is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPDATE:

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Offers $20,000 in Rewards for the Capture of Four Bibb County Escaped Inmates, Total Rewards Now Stand at $73,000

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is now offering rewards of up to $20,000 for information leading to the capture of Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell, who escaped from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office jail on Oct. 16, 2023.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reward is combined with rewards from the FBI, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service. The total reward amount stands at $73,000.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 for the capture of each inmate, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each inmate and Macon Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for the capture of each inmate.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced.

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of 52-year-old Joey Fournier who is charged with murder, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes who faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Marc K. Anderson who was jailed for Aggravated Assault. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with our law enforcement partners including FBI Agents from the Macon Resident Agency and the U.S. Marshals Service to track down the four missing inmates.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis said, “Everyone from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners is focused on recapturing these fugitives. We ask that anyone having information about these wanted individuals to make the call and help us bring these escapees back to jail.”