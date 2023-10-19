The Kidney Clinic hosts a CKD Wellness Expo Published 8:52 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Kidney Clinic Cordele hosted a CKD Wellness Expo on October 18, 2023 at the Community Connection Building at the recreation department. Bethany Keith a registered dietitian with The Kidney Clinic Cordele spoke about the causes of CKD, risk factors, and if they have CKD some ways it can be managed through medication, diet and lifestyle changes. Chronic kidney disease occurs when the filters in your kidneys have become damaged, which is typically a slow process with most people not having symptoms of CKD until the later stages. CKD is evaluated using two tests; blood test and urine test. The risk factors that can cause kidney disease are; diabetes, high blood pressure, family history CKD and older age. Symptoms of CKD include low energy, difficulty concentrating, poor appetite, trouble sleeping, muscle cramps, swollen feet, ankles or face, dry itchy skin, changes in urination, high blood pressure, heart disease, anemia and weak bones. When CKD is found in the early stages and is then properly treated the outlook can be very good.

If you would like more information on kidney health and wellness check out The Kidney Clinic Cordele they offer many services like practice management, value-based care, general care management, chronic care management, polychromic condition, transitional care management, and kidney health education. Their office is located at 106 W 4th Ave. Cordele, GA (229) 271-3200.