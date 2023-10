Crisp County 4-H Club held their frighteningly fun October Fun Day Published 9:04 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Crisp County 4-H club held a frighteningly fun October fun day for the kids on October 19. They had the 4-H leaders set up and conduct activity booths for the kids. They did cookies decorating, Halloween themed heads up game, and decorating a balloon like a pumpkin. The kids had a blast enjoying treats and games.