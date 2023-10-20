Crisp County FFA Student Wins Grand Champion at the GSF for Furniture Design Published 8:16 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Crisp County High School Senior Gregory Midura was named both Grand Champion of the Farm Bureau Ag Mechanics Contest at Sunbelt Expo and Peoples Choice Award for his outstanding work on the large wood project at the Georgia State Fair.. Greg designed and created a beautiful and convertible furniture design. He drew the design and edited it over and over again until it became a Grand Champion.

Congrats to Greg on your achievement!