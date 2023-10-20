Crisp County Sheriffs Office welcomes Florida Students after Bus catches fire Published 8:44 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

In the afternoon of October 19th, 2023 Crisp County 911 received a call of a coach bus on fire at 401 and Farmers Market road. The bus was filled with seventh graders from Corbett Prep School in Tampa, Florida. The students were on their way home from a annual week long camping trip when their bus malfunctioned causing flames and smoke. When Sgt. Tara Herrick heard the 911 call and responded, she immediately reached our to the 911 call center and requested a Crisp County School bus to help transport the fifty one students and seven adults. Everyone got loaded up on the school us and transported to the Emergency Operations Center. Arrangements were then made to get their luggage of the bus and brought back to the EOC. Capt. Ben Bray, Assistant Chief for Community Supervision, Josh Norton and Deputy Kendall Evans responded to the scene where they loaded the luggage and delivered it to the students at the EOC. A couple hours later, a different charter bus arrived and the group was on their way.

“All officers that assisted could not say enough about the well behaved, mannered and respectful students. We never heard one complaint. Not even a negative comment about their situation. The adult leaders were just as pleasant and grateful as the students. Every student and leader continuously thanked us. During our conversation, we learned that the students had experienced team building exercises and also about service to others during their trip. How ironic, that our motto, Integrity First, Service before Self be the background of their photo op at the sheriff’s office. You can call it coincidental if you want, but I believe in His plan and purpose. We hope our new friends arrive home safely and that they realize what a blessing they were to us.” – Sheriff Billy Hancock