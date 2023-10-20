Middle Flint Health and Wellness Hosted a Breast Cancer Walk Published 11:31 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Middle Flint Health and Wellness hosted their first annual Breast Cancer walk at Turner Park in Cordele to bring awareness to the community. They had guests attend from Easter Seals and several cancer survivors who they walked on behalf of. Andrea Bailey-Steeno is a 5-year survivor; her mom Annette is a 4-year survivor, and Lakeeta Kemp a 5-year survivor. They are hoping to continue this walk yearly, for it to grow and to host it at the recreation park as well as raising money for the cause, said Shawntay Hill the program director at Middle Flint.