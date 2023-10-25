CCSO K-9’s Receives donation from American Doberman Pinscher Club Published 8:14 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Department

The camaraderie shared among those who love K9s runs deep across all professions and unites people from all over. We were honored to receive a generous donation of $910.00 from members of the Atlanta Doberman Pinscher Club, Inc. The photograph also captures an additional noteworthy moment. Our K9 handlers were presented with the donation by Deputy Tyee Browne’s brother, Jason Vogel, and his wife, Emily, who is actively involved in showcasing Doberman Pinschers in American Kennel Club (AKC) exhibitions. Through the kindness of many, they contributed to support CCSO’s K9s. We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support we continue to receive in honor of Deputy Tyee Browne.