State Farm Player of the Week

Published 9:32 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Chris Lewis

The Crisp County Touchdown Club met for it’s regular weekly meeting for a recap of the two previous games against Monroe and Carver. The State Farm Players of the Week were recognized for each game. Pictured from left to right are: Hakeem Holmes – Offense vs Monroe, Head Coach Lawrence Smith, Deshaun Fedd – Offense vs Carver, and Gaven Hamilton – Special Teams vs Carver. Also, pictured is Antorio Perry for Scout Team vs Carver. Not pictured were;  two time recipient Cayden Daniels – Defense vs Monroe and Carver, Zymarion Hudson – Special Teams vs Monroe, and Richard Thomas – Scout Team vs Monroe. The Player of the Week awards are sponsored by State Farm Agent Mike Browning.

 

