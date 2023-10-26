Wilcox Christian Learning Center Coat Drive

Published 8:21 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By Sarah Brown

The Wilcox Christian Learning Center is looking to partner up with local churches and individuals to take gently used or new coat and jacket donations during the months of October & November. The WCLC can pick up donations when they are ready.

For more info or to drop off/pickup call:

Bethany Anderson: 2292879460
Danny Allen: 2294018976
Julie Holliday: 2293653530

On Saturday December 2nd from 8am to 12pm they will be giving away all the coats and jackets during an event they have called Coats & Coffee. Free coats and coffee will be available to families in need.

