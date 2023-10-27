Crisp County Sheriff’s Office: Adventures with Mr. Bones Published 8:54 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

“Mr. Bones was found disheveled, broken, and in need of repair at the beginning of October. The first sighting of Bones was actually behind my desk at the office, and from there, a star was born. I don’t think any of us imagined that he would take off the way he did. Mr. Bones has made multiple appearances around the agency, and now I am receiving special requests for his attendance at local events. Bones has given the men and women of this agency something to look forward to on the lighter side of protecting and serving. He has also become quite popular with the community. I have received numerous messages asking where he will be next. He has a busy weekend ahead, with plans to participate in local Trunk or Treat events, a fall festival, and appearances already scheduled for next week.” – Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Below are just a few of his adventures. Check out our November 1st edition for the full journey of Mr.Bones

Sheriff Hancocks Desk

Brushing up on the law

Detention Center

Taser Recertification