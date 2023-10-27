Investigation Leads to Search Warrant and Arrest Published 6:20 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

CRISP COUNTY- October 27, 2023

On October 26, 2023, The Crisp County Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at 401-B Burton Street, Vienna, Georgia, with the assistance of the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Southwest RDEO. Authorities discovered distribution amounts of Crack Cocaine, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone. Also recovered were four (4) handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen. Dwight Bernard Adams, a 46-year-old male from Vienna, Georgia, was arrested and taken to the Dooly County Jail. Adams’ faces the following charges.

(3) Counts of Possession of a Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute

(4) Counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

(4) Counts of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime

(3) Counts of Counts of Possession of a Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute within a 1000′ foot of a Park

(1) Count of Theft by Receiving

Additional charges are pending investigation. Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (MSNTF) worked on an investigation in reference to Dwight Adams, who was coming from Dooly County to Crisp County and selling illegal narcotics. As a result of the investigation, the MSNTF obtained a search warrant for Adams’ residence and the vehicle he used to distribute illegal narcotics. This investigation was worked in conjunction with the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwest RDEO. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office SRT is comprised of members of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our state and neighboring partners, stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.