Downtown Cordele’s SPOOKTACULAR 2023

Published 9:28 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By Sarah Brown

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Downtown Cordele hosted a Spooktacular Truck or Treat event downtown with involvement from many businesses, churches and first responders in the community.  Empire Studio put on performances both singing and dancing including Micheal Jacksons Thriller and the Little Mermaid.  Hundreds of people from the community attended all dressed up collecting candy and enjoying entertainment and chatting with friends.

 

