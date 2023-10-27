Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Published 6:19 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

On October 26, 2023, at approximately 5:25 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a tan Chevrolet Spark at the 91 Mile Marker South on Georgia 401/ I75. for following to close. The driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license. A Sheriff’s Deputy deployed a K9. During a free-air sniff, the K9 indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two (2) 1-gallon bags, which were filled with suspected Methamphetamine. A presumptive test was performed and yielded positive results for Methamphetamine.

Casey Howard, a 36-year-old male from Vero Beach, Florida, faces the following charges:

  • Following too Closely
  • Driving without a Valid License
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Gary Baker, a 36-year-old male from Vero Beach, Florida, faces the following charge:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Howard and Baker were arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

