Fatal Crash on HWY 300 Published 2:08 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Saturday October 28th, 2023 a three vehicle crash occurred on HWY 300 and Old Albany Road killing one person.

An F-150 was parked at the stop sign on Old Albany Road. A Slingshot and Mercedes were traveling south on HWY 300 with the Mercedes behind the Slingshot when the F-150 failed to yield, pulling in front of the Slingshot causing the first impact. The second impact occurred when the Mercedes was unable to slow down in time and hit the Slingshot.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Slingshot, Ishmael Tshombe Williams, 49, of Locust Grove, Georgia was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to GSP.

This investigation is on going and could take 2-3 weeks as it is a prosecutable fatality. The SERT team is currently working along side the Cordele GSP Post on the investigation.