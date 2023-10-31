18 wheeler hits Cordele Fire Truck during traffic stop Published 9:18 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing editor

In the late hours of October 28, 2023 Officer Dukes and Corporal Sanders assisted Trooper Turner on the 102 Southbound on 1-75 providing traffic control for a car wreck that had occurred. Whilst they were conducting the traffic control an 18-wheeler struck Cordele Fire Dept. Engine 2 on the left side fender causing an additional accident.

They spoke with the driver of the 18-wheeler who said that they were distracted whilst driving which caused the accident to Engine 2.

Both vehicles involved were removed by wreckers due to the substantial damage to both.

GSP is handling both wrecks.