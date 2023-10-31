Order of the Arrow holds a Fellowship Published 8:01 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Staff Reports

The Withlacoochee Lodge of the Order of the Arrow (OA) held its annual Fall Fellowship and Ordeal at Camp Osborn on October 27-29.

Among the 18 candidates was Simon Baker of Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270.

The Ordeal is the induction ceremony for the OA. It “is the first step toward full membership in the Order. During the experience, candidates maintain silence, receive scant amounts of food, work o camp improvement projects, and sleep apart from other campers. The entire experience is designed to teach significant values.”

Simon will likely attend the Spring Fellowship in May to confirm his membership in the Order by earning the Brotherhood level.