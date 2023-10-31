Traffic Stop Leads to Another Arrest this week Published 8:11 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY- October 30, 2023

On October 30, 2023, at approximately 3:56 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Mustang for speeding and failure to maintain lane on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 104 south. During the traffic stop, the Deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to marijuana being in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a bag and multiple containers of suspected marijuana, a bottle with pills, four firearms, and an illegal suppressor. Day was arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Dallas Day, a 42-year-old male from Summerfield, Florida, faces the following charges: