Traffic Stop Leads to Another Arrest this week

Published 8:11 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY- October 30, 2023

On October 30, 2023, at approximately 3:56 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Mustang for speeding and failure to maintain lane on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 104 south. During the traffic stop, the Deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to marijuana being in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a bag and multiple containers of suspected marijuana, a bottle with pills, four firearms, and an illegal suppressor. Day was arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Dallas Day, a 42-year-old male from Summerfield, Florida, faces the following charges:

  • (4) Counts of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Marijuana- Felony
  • Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Machine Gun, Silencer, Etc.
  • Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
  • Prescription Drugs Not in the Original Container
  • Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits
  • Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Seatbelt Violation

More Z NO PAYWALL

18 wheeler hits Cordele Fire Truck during traffic stop

Troop 270 Holds Quarterly Court of Honor

Order of the Arrow holds a Fellowship

Fatal Crash on HWY 300

Print Article