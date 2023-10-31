Troop 270 Holds Quarterly Court of Honor Published 8:05 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Staff Reports

Boy Scout Troop 270 held its quarterly Fall Court of Honor at Cordele First United Methodist Church on Monday, October 30.

New Troop leadership was sworn into their positions of responsibility. Wesley Fletcher took the oath for a second consecutive term as Senior Patrol Leader. Simon Baker was sworn in as our new Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.

Six boys earned a variety of rank and merit badges.

* Dalton Baker earned the Fire Safety merit badge.

* Simon Baker was awarded the Star Scout rank and the Fire Safety, Traffic Safety, and Eagle-Required Cooking merit badges.

* Wesley Fletcher was awarded the Eagle-Required Cooking merit badge. He is expected to go for his Eagle Scout Board of Review in mid-November.

* Jacob Frost earned the Traffic Safety merit badge.

* Cody Ngo earned his Scout Rank, his Cyber Chip award, as well as the Electronics and Weather merit badges.

* Korey Watts was awarded the Eagle-Required Personal Fitness and Communication merit badges.

Star Scout Simon Baker was recognized for having completed his Ordeal to become a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society.

The guys that attended the annual South Georgia Council Camporee last month were presented their event patches.

Parents were also updated on upcoming events.