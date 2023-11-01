Central Georgia Fair is on NOW! Published 1:20 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The first night of the Central Georgia Fair sponsored by the Cordele Lions Club was full of halloween fun and excitement. Families were dressed up and having fun enjoying rides and sweet treats.

Musical performance was done by the Crisp County Middle School Band and a check was presented afterwards from the Cordele Lions Club to the band director.

The fair had a special guest appearance by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bones who took part in the rides and games.

Crisp County Mini Booths are on display, we had the opportunity to speak with some of the kids who spoke about what they did, why they did it and what they may have learned or enjoyed about the process.

The fair is on all week at the Cordele Lions Club Fair Grounds!