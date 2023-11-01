SGTC waiving application fee in November; registration planned for November 7 Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Staff reports

South Georgia Technical College is providing an application fee waiver for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived.

SGTC will be hosting in-person registration for Spring Semester on Tuesday, November 7 at from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both the Americus campus and the Crisp County Center campus. New and existing students will begin the registration process in the Odom Center on the Americus campus and in the main building on the Crisp County Center campus. Spring semester begins January 11.

New and existing students requesting on-campus housing Spring semester are encouraged to attend the November 7 registration day.

Students interested in applying to South Georgia Technical College can visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu and complete an application online at apply now. At the end, check the discount fee box and provide the MATCH23 code to receive the application fee waiver.

South Georgia Technical College provides individuals with over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs to choose from. SGTC also offers students the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing, nationally ranked academic programs, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics.

For more information visit www.southgatech.edu or contact the SGTC Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299 in Americus or Hunter Little, Admissions Coordinator at hlittle@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4051 at the Crisp County Center campus.