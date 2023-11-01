Traffic Stop Leads Drug Arrests Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY- November 1, 2023

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 1:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on

a grey Ram Truck for speeding on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 104. The driver of the vehicle could not locate

her license or vehicle registration. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger had different statements on

where they were traveling from. Upon request, the driver consented to a vehicle search. A search of the vehicle

resulted in a scale, pipe, and plastic bag containing a white substance, a cigar pack containing an additional

white substance, and three firearms. The Mid-South Narcotics Task Force conducted a presumptive test, and the

white substance found in the search tested positive for fentanyl.

Sarina Oliver, a 49-year-old female from Orlando, Florida, faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

(3) Counts of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime

Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits

Melvin Jones, a 56-year-old male from Orlando, Florida, faces the following charges: