Traffic Stop Leads Drug Arrests
Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Staff Reports
CRISP COUNTY- November 1, 2023
On October 31, 2023, at approximately 1:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on
a grey Ram Truck for speeding on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 104. The driver of the vehicle could not locate
her license or vehicle registration. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger had different statements on
where they were traveling from. Upon request, the driver consented to a vehicle search. A search of the vehicle
resulted in a scale, pipe, and plastic bag containing a white substance, a cigar pack containing an additional
white substance, and three firearms. The Mid-South Narcotics Task Force conducted a presumptive test, and the
white substance found in the search tested positive for fentanyl.
Sarina Oliver, a 49-year-old female from Orlando, Florida, faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- (3) Counts of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
- Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits
Melvin Jones, a 56-year-old male from Orlando, Florida, faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- (3) Counts of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon