Troop 270 Recruiting at the Cordele Fair Published 8:55 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Staff Reports

Troop 270 set up a recruiting table at the Cordele Fair on Tuesday, October 31. Scoutmaster John Frost and Assistant Scoutmaster Britt Brinson staffed the table. The table will also be manned on Wednesday and Thursday evening as well.

If you know a boy, ages 11-17, who might like to “live Scouting’s adventure”, please stop by our table at the fair, come by the Cordele Boy Scout Hut at 1101 South 3rd Street most any Monday evening, or go by Brady’s Best Buys at 1407 East 16th Avenue.