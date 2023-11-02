Contact: Monica Robinson, Executive Director, Crisp County Community Council

Crisp County Community Council- Family Connection is thrilled to host the Annual Crisp County Care Awards on the 9th of November, Thursday, at Lake Blackshear Resort. The ceremony will commence with cocktails and networking at 6 pm, which will be immediately followed by dinner and the program at 7 pm. This year our guest speaker will be Georgia House State Representative Noel Williams Jr. The event aims to recognize remarkable individuals who make positive contributions to the lives of families and children in Crisp County. After going through numerous nominations, we have selected 11 winners for the 2023 Care Award. The ceremony will also raise funds and awareness for the Crisp County Community Council, an organization whose mission is to expand support for Georgia’s families and children.

Family Connection recognizes the value of cooperation in addressing local problems and promoting effective programs leveraging available resources. Through collaboration with numerous professionals and parents, including doctors, law enforcement personnel, teachers, businesspeople, and public officials, Family Connection hopes to improve opportunities for families and children in the community.

According to Monica Robinson, the Executive Director of the organization, “The Care Awards are a way to give back to those who dedicate themselves to completing this mission.” The event is open to all interested individuals, and tickets for the ceremony, which sell for $30, can be purchased from Monica Robinson before November 7th. To sponsor the awards or nominate an individual or community, kindly contact her via 229-271-1054 or email crispcommunitycouncil@gmail. com.