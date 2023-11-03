Cordele Tractor Supply to host Deer & Wildlife Event Published 1:06 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Staff Reports

CORDELE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2023 – Hunting season is here, and Tractor Supply Company is

inviting all of its Cordele deer and wildlife enthusiasts to stop by for its upcoming Deer and

Wildlife event.

On Nov 11, 2023 from 8:00am until 12:00pm, the Tractor Supply store, located at 1407-A East

16th Avenue,will host activities related to deer and wildlife.

“At Tractor Supply, we cater to customers who live the Out Here lifestyle, which for many,

means an emphasis on hunting,” said Russell Brown, manager of the Cordele Tractor Supply

store. “This event is designed for those hunting enthusiasts and touches on everything from

managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety.”

In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy and .

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1407-A East 16th Avenue. For more

information, please contact the Cordele Tractor Supply at 229-273-7585.

All of the items needed for hunting season, including targets, decoys, tree stands, and more, can

be found at your local Tractor Supply store. For an expanded selection of products,

visit: TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving

the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those

who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S.,

ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known

for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means

being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and

online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose

at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,198 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states,

including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to

Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit

www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet

specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 30,

2023, the Company operated 195 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more

information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.