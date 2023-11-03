Morey Sentenced for Theft of over $170k from Cordele Metal works Published 11:01 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Carl Morey’s sentencing occurred on October 11, 2023 at the Crisp County Superior Court. Morey was found guilty and charged with Theft by Taking. The charge was in regards to over $170 thousand dollars that was stolen from Cordele Metal Works. Morey has been sentenced to 20 years probation, $2,500 fine, restitution in the amount of $179,570. 50 and he is to serve 150-180 in a detention center. He has also been banned from Cordele Metal Works and Cook Industrial, and has limited to no contact with Cook family member unless contact is through litigation.