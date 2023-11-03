Ward 1 Candidate Facing Pending Charges Published 2:20 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Milton Holly, a member of the Cordele Community who is currently running for City Commission Ward 1 position has pending charges against him from July 2021. An indictment was filed at the Superior Court of Crisp County in 2022 for both Milton Holly and Charles Eugene Bagley. The following charges against Milton Holly have gone before a Grand Jury; KIDNAPPING (O.C.G.A 16-5-40), (3) POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY (O.C.G.A 16-11-106), FALSE IMPRISONMENT (O.C.G.A 16-5-41), and AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (O.C.G.A 16-55-21).

Holly had pleaded NOT GUILTY to the charges back in June of 2022 and the case file is still open with regular actions being taken by the attorney’s. There is no further information at this time.