CCSO Unlock for a Cure Fundraiser raises $1,000 for Crisp Regional Oncology Published 3:51 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

We are incredibly grateful for your support! Thanks to all of you, we successfully raised $1,000 for Regional Hospital Oncology through our “Unlock the Cure” Fundraiser.

Throughout October, our community came together, demonstrating their support by purchasing vinyl decals bearing the names of survivors, thrivers, or in memory of loved ones, all for just $10.00 each. In partnership with Georgia Girl Graphics, the proceeds from decal sales were dedicated to supporting Crisp Regional Hospital Oncology.

This check presentation holds a special place in our hearts as it also allows us to spotlight Crisp Regional’s Director of Oncology, Christina Bray. Christina is not only an essential member of our CCSO support family as she is the wife of our Uniform Patrol Division, Captian Ben Bray, but she also tirelessly advocates for cancer patients every day.

We stated in early October that for us this fight is personal! Within the dedicated team at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, some have tragically lost loved ones to breast cancer, while others have battled and survived. We even have a remarkable individual who, despite facing breast cancer, continues to thrive after undergoing surgery. This photograph shows us again that no-one is alone and that united we can help make a difference! #breastcancerawareness #lightuppink #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #breastcancersupport