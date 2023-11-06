Cub Family Weekend 2023

Staff Reports

The Scouts and their adult leaders spent the day setting the canoes and equipment, conducting safety briefings, helping kids into and out of life jackets, and assisting canoeists into and out of canoes. When the last Cub Scout walked off of the dock, the Scouts and Scouters returned the canoes to their trailer, the trailer to its storage facility, and the life preservers and paddles to the boat house.

Troop 270 Scouts who helped over the weekend were Senior Patrol Leader Wesley Fletcher and Scouts Landon Atkins, Simon Baker, Jacob Frost, and Cody Ngo. Pack 270 Webelos Scout Jake Atkins also helped. They were supported by Scoutmaster John Frost, Assistant Scoutmasters Britt Brinson and David Wade, and Troop Committee Members Brady Atkins and Jody Fletcher.

If you know a boy who might like to “Live Scouting’s Adventure”, bring him by the Cordele Boy Scout Hut, 1101 South 3rd Street, most any Monday night from 6:30 to 8:00 or get more information at Scoutmaster Frost’s business, Brady’s Best Buys on 16th Avenue in Cordele.