Cub Family Weekend 2023
Published 8:16 am Monday, November 6, 2023
Staff Reports
The South Georgia Council held its annual Cub Family Weekend at Camp Osborn on November 3-5, 2023. Eight Cub Scout Packs brought almost 80 Cub Scouts to the event for a couple of nights camping and a Saturday filled with fun activities.
Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 was right in the middle of all of it. The local Troop directed the canoeing activities for the event. The Cubs, with or without adults in the boats, were timed paddling around the diving platform, then back to the dock. After the timed portion, the canoeists were allowed to paddle around the pond until it was time to move to their next activity. Each of the five sessions lasted 55 minutes.
The Scouts and their adult leaders spent the day setting the canoes and equipment, conducting safety briefings, helping kids into and out of life jackets, and assisting canoeists into and out of canoes. When the last Cub Scout walked off of the dock, the Scouts and Scouters returned the canoes to their trailer, the trailer to its storage facility, and the life preservers and paddles to the boat house.
Troop 270 Scouts who helped over the weekend were Senior Patrol Leader Wesley Fletcher and Scouts Landon Atkins, Simon Baker, Jacob Frost, and Cody Ngo. Pack 270 Webelos Scout Jake Atkins also helped. They were supported by Scoutmaster John Frost, Assistant Scoutmasters Britt Brinson and David Wade, and Troop Committee Members Brady Atkins and Jody Fletcher.
If you know a boy who might like to “Live Scouting’s Adventure”, bring him by the Cordele Boy Scout Hut, 1101 South 3rd Street, most any Monday night from 6:30 to 8:00 or get more information at Scoutmaster Frost’s business, Brady’s Best Buys on 16th Avenue in Cordele.