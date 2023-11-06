Run for your Lungs honors Tyee Browne Published 9:25 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office participated in the 13th annual Run for your Lungs this weekend at Lake Blackshear Resort in Cordele GA. This is a Run & See GA Grand Prix Series Event, and raises awareness for the deadliest cancer of all cancers, Lung Cancer. They are 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to helping folks in our area struggling with the disease.

Members of the CCSO agency and their families came together Deputy Tyee Browne and support the cause Run for your Lungs. The run honored Tyee Browne with the runners dedicating their first 1.7 miles. Run for your Lungs also thoughtfully included a badge on their shirts that honored Deputy Browne.