Angela Redding elected as board member of Georgia City-County Management Association Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Staff Reports

Georgia City-County Management Association Announces Election of

Board Members

October 30, 2023 – The Georgia City-County Management Association

(GCCMA) is pleased to announce the election of members to its Board of

Directors who will take office on January 1, 2024. They bring a wealth of

expertise and a diverse range of skills to the association, enhancing its

ability to serve its members and the needs of municipalities and counties

across the state.

The following individuals have been elected to serve on the Board:

1. Bryan Lackey – City Manager, City of Gainesville, GA who represents

District 2 and will be serving his second term in office.

2. Teresa deCastro, Assistant City Manager, City of Decatur, GA who

represents District 3 East and will be serving her first term in office.

3. Stacy Inglis, Deputy City Manager, City of Milton, GA who represents

District 3 North and will be serving her first term in office.

4. Cleatus Phillips, City Manager, City of Newnan, GA who represents

District 4 and will be serving his second term in office.

5. Jason Rizner, County Administrator, Jones County, GA, who represents

District 6 and will be serving his first term in office.

6. Jerry Coalson, County Administrator, Jefferson County, GA, who

represents District 7 and will be serving his first term in office.

7. Angela Redding, City Manager, City of Cordele, who represents District

8 and will be serving her first term in office.

8. Cory Thomas, City Manager, City of Colquitt, who represents District 10

and will be filling an unexpired term on the Board.

9. Kathy Young, City Administrator, City of Fitzgerald, who represents

District 11 and will be serving her first term in office.

“We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished professionals to our

Board of Directors,” said Chris Hobby, President of the Georgia City-

County Management Association and City Manager, City of Bainbridge,

GA. “Their collective experience and dedication to advancing the interests

of our cities and counties will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to

address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing our

communities.”

The newly elected Board Members will play a pivotal role in shaping the

GCCMA’s strategic direction, guiding the association’s initiatives, and

fostering collaboration among local government officials to promote

efficient and effective administration throughout Georgia.

For more information about the Georgia City-County Management

Association and its initiatives, please visit www.gccma.com.