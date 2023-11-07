City Commission Meeting November 7, 2023 Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele City Commission met on Tuesday November 7, 2023 at 9am at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioner Vest Beal Shepard, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., Commissioner Wesley Rainey and City attorney, Tommy Coleman in attendance.

The meeting started with a public hearing with the Notice of Proposed Property Tax Increase. The City of Cordele has tentatively adopted a 2023 millage rate of 11.060 which is the same millage rate the city has adopted for the past four years. Without this tentative tax increase of .010% the millage rate would be no more than 11.049 mills. The proposed tax increase, without a rollback, for a homestead property in the city with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $0.42 per year, the proposed tax increase without a rollback, for a non-homestead property in the city with a fair market value of $300,000 is $1.33.

There were three speakers that signed up to speak in regards to agenda item number four. There is concern in regards to granting an alcohol license to a business so close to a DUI/Risk Reduction school. The State of Georgia Rule 375-5-6-.18 DUI Alcohol or Drug Use Rick Reduction Program Location and Facilities states (3) No program applying for certification shall share the same entrance with, or be immediately adjacent to, a facility where alcoholic beverages are sold or distributed. This is a concern as it could cause the DUI school to shut down, or move to another location due to the laws in place.

We then heard from department heads with their reports; Fire Chief, Todd Alligood

September 27th through October 31st 70 total calls for service, fire alarms not uncommon with heaters. Finished the outside of station 1, vice chairman Reeves helped to paint some letters. Engine two was hit on 1-75 responding to a call, the adjuster has looked at it and it is not as badly damaged as it looks. Fire safety month was a success, they did the smoke detector blitz, clown brigade, primary school hosted them for fire safety and other activities occurred throughout the month.

Municipal Court, Jackie Walker gave her October report stating they had a total 113 cases. 85 traffic, 28 criminal, 5 bench warrants, 12 license suspension and over $27,000 collected in bonds, restitution, etc. They had one case transfer to superior, with 0 incarcerated and 0 jail sentences.

Police Chief and Codes, Chief Jalon Heard gave his report for Codes from September 27th to October 31st that stated they had 19 abandoned vehicles, 1 construction/demolition, 8 dilapidated properties, 11 inspections, 1 business license, 17 trash related, 21 over grown grass, 2 parking, 1 utility complaint and 18 other. The police department report stated Part one crimes total of 30, robberies 1 at Dollar General, 2 motor vehicle theft with both being recovered. They had 5 aggravated assaults with 1 arrest and 4 warrants issued. 17 larceny/thefts, 7 entering autos, 6 shoplifting, 7 were arrested for larcenies, 4 other thefts, 5 burglaries 3 of which were residential and 2 businesses. Part 2 crimes a total of 46 with a total of 126 incidents reported. Community contacts 39, citations issued 65 and 42 warnings with a total of 1,212 calls for service. Police department news they are working on revitalizing the department, currently working on the doors. They participated in Red Ribbon week and other fall festivities like trunk or treats. They will be working with the Georgia State Patrol for the Toys for Tots, people can drop off toys at the Police Department. They are also working on some reconstruction on the look of the different departments in the Police Department. There will be new logos, vehicle decals, and Code uniforms.

Public Works Director stated in their report they have started a clean up and will be working on ditches. The LMIG project is finishing up in the coming weeks.

Agenda Items

Agenda item number one was the swearing in to the Board of Zoning and Appeals: Mr. Ronald J. Michael. Vice Chairman Royce Reeves Sr conducted the swearing in.

Agenda item number two was to consider and approve an event permit for the Historic SAM Shortline Railroad Cordele Holiday Train on Saturday, December 9th, 15th and 16th. Police Chief Heard approved the application on October 2, 2023. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number three was to consider and approve an event permit for the Collection for Toys for Tots that is sponsored by GA State Patrol, Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Sheriff Office. The event is on November 17, 2023 10:00AM-1:00PM at 16th avenue/Pecan Street and the Corner of Walgreen’s Parking Lot. Police Chief Heard approved the application on October 2, 2023. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number four was to consider and approve an alcohol license for Aj’s on 305 South 7th street, Cordele, GA. Owner is Anand Vijay Kumar Patel, 404 E 15th Avenue, Cordele, GA. Beer and wine consumed off premises. Police Chief Heard approved the application on October 2, 2023. This item was tabled for further research.

Agenda item number five was to consider and approve he millage rate of 11.060. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number six was to consider and approve the participation in the “Thriving Communities Pilot Program with RVRC.” This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number seven was to consider and approve the list of roadways for the City of Cordele R.A.D.A.R permit renewal. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number eight was to consider and approve the request for items listed from the Police Department to be declared as surplus and to allow the City of Cordele to dispose of the surplus items via GovDeals.com. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number nine was to consider and approve the agreement with Government Tax Solutions (GTS) to assist with the collection of delinquent property taxes. Background Information: This agenda item is to request approval to enter into an agreement with Government Tax Solutions (GTS) to assist with the collection of delinquent property taxes. The services include but is not limited to list preparation, file preparation, title examinations, levy notifications and legal advertisement preparation. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number ten was to consider and approve the LIG SAP Award to Peek Pavement Markings, LLC in the amount of $373,880.50. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number eleven was a discussion in regards to speeding on residential streets. Commissioner Issac Owens has received various calls in regards to speeding in residential; one phone call was regarding animals getting hit. Commissioner Vesta Shepard has also received phone calls in regards to speeding. Further discussion was had, the commission agreed to conduct a speed test in the areas of concern.

We heard the City Manager’s Report with updates and up coming events within the city. Express Disposal meeting will be held at the Community Clubhouse on November 16th and December 14th, 5:00pm to 7:00pm. This will be a time that the community can ask any questions they may have. Upcoming community events; Crisp County Care Awards are taking place on Thursday November 9th at the Lack Blackshear Resort starting at 6:00pm. The Cordele Railfan Festival will be held on November 11th from 10:00am-4:00pm at 105 East 9th Ave Cordele, GA. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will open on December 1st, 2023 at 8:30am. The city offices will be closed Friday November 9th for Veterans Day, November 22nd they will close at noon, and be closed the 23rd and 24th for Thanksgiving.