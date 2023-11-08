Northern Heights Baptist Church has a new Pastor Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Pastor Aaron Moore is the new Pastor at Northern Heights Baptist Church on 1102 East 8th Avenue Cordele, Georgia 31015. He was recently called to the church; his first Sunday service was on October 8, 2023. He has worked as a Pastor for many years; he served as Pastor in Turner County for 10 years and Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Sycamore for 4 years. “I have big plans for Northern Heights, trying to maintain the legacy they have in regards to community outreach and serving the gospel.”

Wednesday nights they have prayer meetings at 7:00pm. Sunday School is at 9:45 with worship services at 11:00am and 6:00pm.