Catie Ekkel and Robbie Edalgo Nominated by SGTC for Adult Ed Honors Published 9:36 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

South Georgia Technical College has selected its nominees for the Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) and Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Office of Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards. Catie Grace Ekkel was chosen as the EAGLE nominee, and Robbie Edalgo, Adult Education Instructor at the SGTC Crisp County center, was named the candidate for teacher of the year.

The EAGLE award was established to recognize and reward excellence among students who are studying for or have completed their high school equivalency. Every EAGLE delegate is considered an ambassador and spokesperson for literacy serving local communities and the state by promoting lifelong learning. In addition to serving as volunteer role models for family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers, EAGLE delegates serve as mentors, peer tutors, and recruiters of other students into local adult education programs.

Catie Ekkel, 18, a native of Americus, entered the Adult Education program at South Georgia Technical College after difficult circumstances in her life prohibited her from completing high school. She knew education was vital, so she earned her high school equivalency and is currently enrolled in the Medical Assisting program at SGTC.

“I am really trying to focus on my education in order to further better myself for the future,” Ekkel said. “I hope that through my experiences, I can serve as a role model to those who are pursuing their high school equivalent.”

TCSG established the Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year award to honor teachers making significant contributions through instruction, innovation, and leadership. Instructors nominated for the honor exhibit excellence in the classroom and the community. They also share a demonstrated commitment to the adult education profession.

As a minister and educator, Robbie Edalgo has dedicated his life to mentoring and helping people realize their potential. An instructor in the Adult Education program at SGTC since 2017, he feels privileged to serve others as they work toward a better future for themselves.

“What we do as adult educators is give students hope, and we equip them with skills—not just academic skills, but life skills—that they can carry with them long after their experience in our classroom,” Edalgo said. “I believe adult education still practices mentorship on a day-in, day-out basis.”

South Georgia Technical College offers adult education/high school equivalency classes in seven counties: Sumter, Marion, Crisp, Schley, Webster, Macon, and Taylor. Morning, afternoon, evening, and online classes are available. For more information, contact the SGTC adult education office at (229) 931-2565.