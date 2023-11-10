Cordele Code Enforcement locks down on violations Published 8:22 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele Code Enforcement team has been revamped and joined forces with the Cordele Police Department.

They have started to crack down on violations through out the city including; Construction Debris, Trash/Garbage, Abandoned Vehicles, Blighted Properties, Overgrown Grass and Old tires.

The Codes Enforcement team has developed door hangers to inform people of the violations that could receive, and when they do have the violation.

Yellow door hanger – No Action Needed

Pink Hanger – You are in violation and action is required.

Orange – Abandoned vehicle