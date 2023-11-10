Cordele Code Enforcement locks down on violations
Published 8:22 am Friday, November 10, 2023
By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor
The Cordele Code Enforcement team has been revamped and joined forces with the Cordele Police Department.
They have started to crack down on violations through out the city including; Construction Debris, Trash/Garbage, Abandoned Vehicles, Blighted Properties, Overgrown Grass and Old tires.
The Codes Enforcement team has developed door hangers to inform people of the violations that could receive, and when they do have the violation.
Yellow door hanger – No Action Needed
Pink Hanger – You are in violation and action is required.
Orange – Abandoned vehicle