Cordele Kiwanis Club hosts Veterans Day Luncheon

Published 9:50 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Sarah Brown

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele Kiwanis Club hosted a Veterans Day luncheon downtown Cordele on Thursday November 9th. Members of the Kiwanis Club invited veterans from the community to join them. There was 14 veterans that served in many different branches of military including; Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines.

Thank you to all who have served our country.

Served 3-4 Years in the 15th Army Air Corps – Completing 5 missions

More Z NO PAYWALL

David Elbert Ray

Crisp County Community Council Host the Annual Care Awards

Cordele Code Enforcement locks down on violations

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Print Article