Cordele Kiwanis Club hosts Veterans Day Luncheon
Published 9:50 am Friday, November 10, 2023
By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor
The Cordele Kiwanis Club hosted a Veterans Day luncheon downtown Cordele on Thursday November 9th. Members of the Kiwanis Club invited veterans from the community to join them. There was 14 veterans that served in many different branches of military including; Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines.
Thank you to all who have served our country.
Served 3-4 Years in the 15th Army Air Corps – Completing 5 missions