Cordele Kiwanis Club hosts Veterans Day Luncheon

Guest speaker- Junius H Julien Guest speaker- Junius H Julien

30 years of service both on the ground and in the air.

He served 2 tours in Vietnam; 1st one was on the ground this tour lasted from ’65-’66. 2nd tour he was flying and it last from ’70 until the end.

He also served 2 tours in Germany both of which were flying tours that lasted from ’75-’78 and ’80-’86.

He retired from Fort Benning in 1990 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4