David Elbert Ray Published 10:32 am Friday, November 10, 2023

David Elbert Ray passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor at the age of 82. Born in Elberton, GA, he was the son of the late Claude Elbert Ray, Sr. and Frances Irene Gaines Ray. He was the youngest of ten children and has one surviving sister, Linda Ray. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and North Georgia Military Academy at Dahlonega, GA. David grew up and worked in the auto industry most of his life, in one capacity or the other, from Ford Motor Company to dealerships. His mother was known to say, “Grease ran in his veins at an early age.” He was an active member of Sherwood Baptist Church and also was a Gideon. He was an avid gardener, loved to fish, and had several special dogs during his lifetime. He enjoyed showing horses with Jennifer, and following Jon’s musical endeavors as well. One of David’s greatest attributes, was his love to help others and share love with all. David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley McLanahan Ray of Cordele, GA; two children, Jennifer Ray Pless and her husband, Kyle Pless of Cordele, GA, and Jonathan David Ray and his wife, Dr. Lara Vaughn Ray of Athens, GA; two grandchildren, Baylor Pless and Ava Pless of Cordele, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers please send any donations to the charity of your choice. His favorites were St. Jude’s and the Gideons. A private service will be held at a later date. David will be laid to rest in Elmhurst Cemetery in Elberton, GA.

