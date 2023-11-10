Marsha Ingram Mitchell Published 3:40 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Marsha Ingram Mitchell, 67, of Cordele passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Joseph and Audrey Cotney Ingram. Marsha had a smile and a sweet word for everyone she met. She made a friend wherever she went and always brought happiness to all those around her. She was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. Marsha was an RN for over 30 years and worked for Visiting Nurses Association before transitioning to Reflections Hospice where she acted as the Physicians Liaison for the group. She was most passionate about her work with the Alzheimer’s Awareness Group. Deep in her soul she loved music and dancing. Equally deep in her soul she loved spending time and working with children. As an artist, she painted murals on the inside and outside of buildings all over town. More than anything else Marsha loved her family and the time that she had with them was most precious to her. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike Mitchell of Cordele; two children Asa G (Aubrie) Mitchell of Newnan and Layla Mitchell of Ashburn; two brothers, Danny (Jodi) Ingram of Kathleen and Mike (Cindy) Ingram, of Lula; a sister, Donna Wagnon of Cordele; and her grandson, Salter Mitchell of Newnan. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. The family will greet friends prior to the service Monday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com