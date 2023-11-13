Cordele Boy Scouts Honor Veterans at State Park Published 7:59 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Staff Reports

Cordele Boy Scout Troop spent Saturday morning, November 11, participating in the “Tribute To Our Veterans” ceremony at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park.

Rainy weather drove the ceremony into the Conference Center, but a good crowd was still in attendance.

Master of Ceremonies Phil Streetman kicked off the program, introducing Linda Hawkins, General Manager of Lake Blackshear Resort, who greeted the crowd.

Troop 270 presented the colors. Makinsey Rosser sang the National Anthem. Senior Patrol Leader Wesley Fletcher led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Phil Streetman gave the invocation, Grant Buckley recognized the veterans in the audience. Mr. Streetman, assisted by Monica Simmons, conducted the brick-laying ceremony.

The program ended with the benediction by Rev. Larry Rollins and the playing of “Taps” by Jeff Ellis.

Color bearers for the event were Korey Watts and Benjamin Nipper. The color guard was composed of Jensen Wade, Landon Atkins, and Jake Atkins.

Scoutmaster {and US Navy veteran) John Frost and Assistant Scoutmasters Britt Brinson, Jody Fletcher, and David Wade supported the Scouts.

If you know of a young man, 11-17 years old, who might like to “Live Scouting’s Adventure” or would benefit from learning to serve others, bring him to the Cordele Boy Scout Hut most any Monday evening, 6:30-8:00. The Hut is located at 1101 South 3rd Street in Cordele.