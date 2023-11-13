Janie Spires Sargent Published 1:07 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Janie Spires Sargent, 62, of Cordele, Georgia passed away in the early afternoon of November 11th, 2023.

Janie was born on October 17th, 1962 to Dorothy and Walter George Spires. She considered Cordele her home for most of her life but found herself and her family in LaGrange, Georgia in 2010, where she stayed for the remainder of her time with us.

Janie was beloved by so many and has touched the life of even more in her time on this earth. She leaves behind her husband, Steve; her three kids, Collin, Myles and his fiancé Kirsten, and their little blessing, Sawyer, expected to arrive in February 2024, and MacKenzie; and sister, Beatrice; and many, many memories with students, coworkers, and family friends.

When Janie passed, heaven truly gained a special angel. She had the amazing ability to touch the lives of all those around her. Many can attest to how amazing of a person she was. She had a heart of gold and was a backbone for many people around her. None could compare to her giving nature, artistic ability, and caring soul. Janie was there whenever someone needed anything, whether it be catering an event, decorating a classroom, helping with sports teams, creating flower arrangements, or creating a Christmas musical. She lit up any room she entered and was a joyful presence with her creative ideas and bubbly personality. She loved her friends and family, and filled her home and classroom with warmth and kindness.

However, her true passions were her kids and in education. She made it one of her goals to push her kids to follow their dreams and make sure to be there for them every step of the way, especially the hardest steps in their way. She loved her kids with everything she had and wanted to make sure they always felt loved and that they were enough for this world even in the darkest of times.

She worked in education for 38 years and made sure no student was left behind or forgotten. For the last 13 and a half years she worked in exceptional education at Troup High School and discovered that was her true calling, more so than just simply education. Many of the students she came to meet had been given up on by many teachers before her and were trying to push through a sense of hopelessness that had been instilled in them. Janie spent every second trying to rebuild, in these students, what so many had destroyed or taken away. She believed there was hope and a path for everyone. She never gave up on pushing her students to see their true potential and what they were capable of.

The faith she had in her students and her own kids was all anyone could ever ask for. She was able to see her own kids and students accomplish their goals and more because she never gave up on them.

Even though she has left us for a far greater place with our Lord and Savior, the impact she made and memories she created will remain forever. In turn, the family and Troup High School would like to recognize The Janie Sargent Scholarship for Exceptional Education in her memory. The goal of this scholarship is to identify an Exceptional Education student each year who exemplifies and shows that students with disabilities are not a lost cause, but rather students who just need a little extra love and attention. This scholarship is to show that the world needs more teachers like Janie Sargent to stick up for the students who were given up on, just as she never gave up on any of hers. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Janie Sargent Scholarship For Exceptional Education, 111 Tyler Street, LaGrange, GA 30240 or to St. Mark United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 6795 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA 31904..

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 15, 2023, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6795 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA 31904. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.

…