Second Generation Mayor elected in Arabi Published 10:16 am Monday, November 13, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Brooke Huckaby, at 20 years old has been elected the Mayor of Arabi after the Election on November 7 2023. Following in her father’s footsteps, Huckaby has always wanted to be in politics and wishes to one day become a Governor.

Huckaby was born and raised in Arabi and had spent her whole life on their family farm. When we spoke with her about what this new role will look like for her and her plans for the City of Arabi she said, “Arabi is my home and I really believe it’s a great area that’s full of great people. As far as my vision, all I hope to do is help Arabi to continue to progress and move forward.” Her father Craig Huckaby has been Mayor of Arabi for over 10 years and with his daughter now taking over the position there she has a great example to go by. “I think my father really got the ball rolling on some truly commendable efforts for the people of Arabi. I’d be silly of me not to carry on his legacy, but at the same time, I am my own person and will everything in my power to continuously improve Arabi as time goes on” says Huckaby. Her father has been a great example for her and has taught her many things to really prepare her for this position. She says, “Above all, he raised me on accordance with the teachings of Jesus Christ. I realize that this position is extremely important, but my father taught me to never let anything come before loving and caring for other like Christ has loved and cared for us.” She believes that, that’s far more powerful than any other advice given for holding this office.

The role of Mayor is not always an easy one and it takes a certain person, leadership plays a huge role is this position. We asked Huckaby what kind of leadership she will bring to this position, she said, “I am the type of leader that will hear, value and analyze everyone’s opinions and ideas. On the flip side of that coin, I’m also a practical leader. Valuing all opinions and ideas is very important to me, but it’s also important to only implement a and act on the very best ones.”

“With great power, comes great responsibility” – Stan Lee

There are many important roles when taking on the job of mayor, not only ensuring the progress and growth of the city, but also those within it. As Huckaby has grown up in the Arabi community and having a father who has been in this role she knows many if not most of the people in Arabi. She says that, “The most important responsibility I hold as mayor is making sure I do everything in my power to ensure that the lives of Arabi’s great citizens are only made easier under my leadership. My main concern is improving the quality of life for all of my constituents.” Her plans for the city are very simple, as she does not plan to come in and make a bunch of changes. She says, “there is always room for improvement, but my job is not to enter this office on a power trip with all these new ideas and try to start changing things. I plan on listening to the people of Arabi and the city council and be an instrument of change for the people in accordance with their wants and needs.” Don’t expect to much change but when change is needed change will be done and only when it will benefit the people of Arabi. These statements shows that age is simply not a factor here, and she is paving a way for other young people to be and become the change they want to see in their community.

Being a successful mayor can mean different things to different people, it could mean that you make as much change as possible and that change is your value of success. For Brooke, what makes her a good fit for mayor and what will help in her success is that she is a product of a town that raised her. “Arabi runs through my veins, it is my home. My only wish is to be of service to the great people of this city.”

Brooke is the youngest mayor in Georgia and the youngest female mayor in the US.