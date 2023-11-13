Veterans Day Brick Laying Ceremony at Georgia Veterans State Park Published 9:36 am Monday, November 13, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber put on a Veterans Day Brick Laying Ceremony. The ceremony started with a fly over by Derwin Plummer, greetings were done by Linda Hawkins the general manager of Lake Blackshear Resort & GA. Veterans State Park. The Boy Scout Troop 270 did the presentation of colors and pledge of allegiance and national anthem was done by Makinsey Rosser. Invocation was conducted by Reverend Phil Streetman.

The recognition of veterans was led by Grant Buckley with the brick laying ceremony led by Reverend Phil Streetman.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Tyee Browne was honored at the ceremony with a brick in his memory.