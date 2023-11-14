SGTC Crisp County Center Student of Excellence Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College recently recognized Akybia Freeman of Montezuma as the fall 2023 Student of Excellence for the college’s Crisp County Center in Cordele. Freeman is in the Practical Nursing program and was nominated by her instructor, Brandy Patrick.

As the overall winner, Freeman received a $50 check, an engraved personal plaque, a congratulatory letter from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. Her name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Other students nominated for the honor were: Tiffany Tolbert of Cordele, Accounting, nominated by Tammy Hamilton; Ricky Crapp of Cordele, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Vera Lewis of Montezuma, Business Technology, nominated by Nicole Turner; Keyshonna Felton of Cordele, Criminal Justice, nominated by Wanda Bishop; Jayden Bledsoe of Cordele, Electrical Systems Technology, nominated by Jeff Sheppard; Krun Phelps of Cordele, Culinary Arts, nominated by Hunter Little; Dasheyna Colson of Cordele, Medical Assisting, nominated by Carol Cowan; and Jacob Jones of Pinehurst, Welding, nominated by Brad Aldridge.

South Georgia Tech offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit programs. For more information about South Georgia Technical College and its programs of study, visit the website at www.southgatech.edu.

Through November 30, apply for admission online with no application fee using the discount code MATCH23. Spring semester classes begin January 11.